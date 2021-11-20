Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

