SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $385.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior price target of $380.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Shares of SE opened at $309.99 on Tuesday. SEA has a 12 month low of $173.70 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average is $300.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

