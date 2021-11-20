Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SA opened at $20.01 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 675,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 407,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.