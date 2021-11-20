Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Tyson Foods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.78. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,178 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

