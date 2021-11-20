Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 49.2% in October

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,205. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.26. Secom has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

