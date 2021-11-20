Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Reaches $622,181.13 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $622,181.13 and $16,454.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.07309835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,516.77 or 1.00005174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

