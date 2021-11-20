Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SMFR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.