SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 54,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $1,232,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $495,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,246 shares of company stock worth $15,616,369 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

