Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senseonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Senseonics by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 258,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 3,569.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.