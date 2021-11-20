Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 635,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $218,125,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after buying an additional 4,138,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $93,751,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $90,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 220,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

