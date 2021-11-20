Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.08

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.08 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.40). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 218,548 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £51.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.69.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

