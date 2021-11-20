Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.2% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 93.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

SHOP stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,690.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,465.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,423.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $963.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

