Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Decreased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,690.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,465.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,423.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $963.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.