Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Increases By 80.0%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABNAF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

