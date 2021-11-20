Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 24.3%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 38,271 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.