Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 24.3%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 38,271 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Amesite has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.06.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

