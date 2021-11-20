Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Expands By 50.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $27.77 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

