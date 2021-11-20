Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Grows By 31.4%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 994,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 757,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BRC opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brady has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

