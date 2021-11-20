Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rises By 31.4%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.11%.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter worth $686,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

