Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Rises By 41.1%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,727,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 1,224,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 863.8 days.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

