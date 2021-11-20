Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Grows By 41.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 633,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ESTE stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 366,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $864.30 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $94,652,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

