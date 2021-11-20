Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Expands By 29.2%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MRAM stock remained flat at $$12.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,631. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,872 shares of company stock valued at $308,861. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

