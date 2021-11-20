Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 31.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,669. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

