Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Drops By 33.3%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

FOXW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 4,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

