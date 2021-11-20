Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Decreases By 27.2%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GHM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of -62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently -209.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 469.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 99.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

