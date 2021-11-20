Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Grows By 33.3%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $5.17 on Friday. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

