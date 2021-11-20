Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expands By 42.5%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the October 14th total of 384,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HITI shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HITI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 144,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,584. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

