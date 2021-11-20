Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Rises By 49.7%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

IXUS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 1,234,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $75.53.

