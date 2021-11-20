Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Expands By 88.0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

