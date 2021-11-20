Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Declines By 30.0%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,807.75.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
