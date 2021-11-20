Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Declines By 30.0%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,807.75.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

