Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Decreases By 21.3%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $26,810.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.