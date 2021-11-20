Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Increases By 26.4%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 599,332 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 353,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
