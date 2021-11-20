Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Increases By 26.4%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 599,332 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 353,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

