Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Drops By 42.3%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of LCCTF remained flat at $$3.32 on Friday. L’Occitane International has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

