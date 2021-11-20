Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Drops By 30.0%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

