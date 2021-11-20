Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Drops By 21.7%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

MDGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Medigus has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

