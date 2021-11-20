Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Grows By 59.4%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OXBR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 221,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,009. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.