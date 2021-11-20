Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Expands By 30.3%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

In other Palisade Bio news, CFO John David Finley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,857 shares of company stock valued at $68,484. 25.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

