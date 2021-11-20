Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Decreases By 40.5%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PXGYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. PAX Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

