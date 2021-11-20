Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Grows By 49.0%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the October 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

