Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Increases By 45.3%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Real Brands stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Real Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

