Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Decreases By 25.7%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMSEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 6,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsonite International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

