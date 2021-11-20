Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Decreases By 24.4%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 14th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $59.90. 509,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.