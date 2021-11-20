Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Expands By 37.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 339,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 170,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133,801 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

IPOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 1,716,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,818. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.