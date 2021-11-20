Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Expands By 77.6%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the October 14th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,341.0 days.

OTCMKTS STAEF remained flat at $$25.35 during trading hours on Friday. Stanley Electric has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

