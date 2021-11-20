Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Expands By 31.0%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TETCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,372,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.