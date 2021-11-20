Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Drops By 31.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

TBAKF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

