Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Rises By 69.6%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the October 14th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 425,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $7.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
