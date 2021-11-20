Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Rises By 69.6%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the October 14th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 425,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,690 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.