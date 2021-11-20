Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Grows By 87.6%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the October 14th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

