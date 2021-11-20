Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Declines By 29.0%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $4.35 on Friday. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

