Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Grows By 45.7%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

