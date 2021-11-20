SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $104,108.03 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SIBN stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $711.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

